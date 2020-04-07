Schitt’s Creek‘s series finale airs tonight at 8 pm ET on Pop TV and Comedy Central.

I will post not spoilers about tonight’s finale to Schitt’s Creek.

I will say that the episode highlights one of the series’s greatest strengths: the consistent appeal of its central cast. It is difficult to say goodbye to the little show that could. We will all miss its easy, low key charm not backed by a large budget but by the unending passion of players who understand these characters perhaps as well as they understand themselves. The emotional and bittersweet finale underscores how far the actors – and the show itself – have evolved.

It’s especially bittersweet for those of us here at Awards Daily TV who have loved the show before the Netflix heyday. Our beloved former editor Craig Kennedy, current co-editor Megan McLachlan and senior contributor Joey Moser were the first here to fall deeply for the show. My adoration, admittedly, came later. We all shared our obsession with the show on the Water Cooler Podcast. We sang its praises nearly as much as we’ve discussed any show over the duration of the podcast. We brought many readers and listeners to the show.

And we’re here with all of you as we say goodbye.

Last year, the Television Academy surprised Emmy watchers with four nominations for Schitt’s Creek, three of those in major categories including Comedy Series. Given that, the door feels particularly wide open for a huge bear hug this year. Comedy Series, Actress, and likely Actor feel locked to repeat. Ditto for the outlandish costumes, cobbled together on the tightest of shoestring budgets.

But, as the series closes, what other nominations could be in the wings? The deliberate low-key charm of the show likely prevents many below the line nominations. Costumes will really be its only bet there, I suspect, although I’d personally give it a nod in the Production Design race. Designing an entire world featuring multiple hotel sets with next-to-no budget couldn’t be an easy task. The production design team always kept the background interesting, and it’s as attentive to the detail of the series as any other comedy on television right now.

The most likely cast member to benefit from love for the final season has to be co-creator and writer Dan Levy. The final season provided dozens of classic David Rose moments as he prepares for his final march down the aisle. Levy is as gifted a comedic actor as his celebrated father – maybe even more so. David Rose evolved over the course of six seasons into a (mostly) mature individual capable of sustaining a business and an adult relationship. Levy’s performance similarly evolved to give us a memorable contribution to the television landscape. A supporting actor nomination would be the perfect farewell for the arguable heart and soul of the show.

I’d also love to see a writing nomination for Levy, depending on which episodes Pop TV decides to submit for consideration. A writing nomination feels like the next most likely additional nod for the series. Finally, I’d really love for the Television Academy to recognize the quiet brilliance of Annie Murphy’s most accomplished season as Alexis Rose. She’s been hitting the circuit already, and she’s already booked her next high profile gig on AMC’s “Kevin Can F— Himself.” If the Academy would look beyond Alexi’s shallow surface and realize the depth of her delivery this season, then she would complete the Rose family nomination quartet.

And that would be the best way to say goodbye to Schitt’s Creek.

Guaranteed Nominations

Comedy Series

Lead Actor

Lead Actress

Contemporary Costumes

Possible (Highly Desired) Nominations

Supporting Actor (Dan Levy)

Writing

Supporting Actress (Annie Murphy, potentially Emily Hampshire)

Production Design

Casting

Guest Actor (Victor Garber)

Picture Editing