Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek is near and dear to the hearts of many of us at Awards Daily TV. I’ve already given my thoughts on the finale and its possible Emmy chances, but here are a few words from the team.

Joey Moser

I am going to miss every scream from Catherine O’Hara. Every shocked look from Eugene Levy. Every time Annie Murphy pushed her hair out of her face in that Alexis way. Most of all, I am going to miss Dan Levy’s face and how he can express emotions with just the lift of one of his eyebrows or wrinkle of his forehead. This is such a masterful ensemble because it can be any and homegrown at the same time. The way it balances absurdity and warmth is what I will miss the most. Raise a glass of oak chardonnay or peach craabbbapple Riesling Rioja.

Jalal Haddad

You would never expect a show called Schitt’s Creek to be the kindest show on television, but that is exactly what it is. It would be so easy to mock characters like Alexis and David and Johnny and Moira, but instead Dan Levy and the incredible cast came up with a way to support and uplift them into the most caring and supportive family on television. And that love and compassion was extended throughout the entire town from Twyla to Ronnie and most importantly Stevie. I will never forget Stevie’s onstage debut or Moira watching her son be serenaded in the most romantic scene of the year.

As the show progressed it became obvious that this was a family dynamic missing from television and one we desperately needed in these crazy times. That’s exactly why the show has resonated so strongly with audiences in such a passionate way. The Roses really are the perfect family, they’re simply the best.

Shadan Larki

I first heard about Schitt’s Creek listening to ADTV’s Water Cooler podcast. I’ll have to admit I thought there was no way this show was as good as the “Three Ms” wanted me to believe. I was wrong. It’s even better. There’s so much to LOVE about Schitt’s Creek. I’ll miss Schitt’s Creek desperately. Thank you for keeping me company through some very difficult times, for making me laugh out loud, and for always giving a wonderful place to escape, especially now.

Kevin Dillon

I started watching Schitt’s Creek because of ADTV. I remember everyone praising the show, and once it hit Netflix, I began my journey with the fantastic characters. Since then Schitt’s Creek has become one the most dependable television shows to re-watch. I love seeing David and Patrick find love, Stevie building up her confidence as Sally Bowles, Johnny understanding the heart of a good business, and Moira’s wigs accent and everything in between. I’m going to miss this show, it really is very special.