Homecoming returns with a brand new mystery. And a new star.

Janelle Monáe stars in the second season of the anthology series as a woman who wakes up with no memory. — and no idea who she is.

Golden Globe nominee Stephan James returns to the critically-acclaimed series. Hong Chau is also back alongside new additions Chris Cooper and Joan Cusack.

Season 2 of Homecoming hits Amazon Prime Video on May 22. Watch the teaser below.