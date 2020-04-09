The topic of heterosexual norms isn’t something that’s the focus of a lot of feature films, but director Sophie Kargman hopes to explore that with her new film, Query. It is co-written by Kargman and Ryan Farhoudi.

Starring Justice Smith, Graham Patrick Martin, and Armie Hammer, Query delves into thoughtful conversation that we don’t normally see between casual bros. Over the course of one day, they hang out and banter about their own heterosexual proclivities.

Look for a review of Kargman’s film later this week here at Awards Daily!