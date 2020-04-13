We’re back after last week’s hiatus to talk to you about Quibi. Founded by Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi makes a bold claim that it offers “Quick bites. Big stories.” But after browsing through a few series, is the platform big enough to compete with Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime and many, many more? What stories were big enough to stand out to us? Which stories would keep us coming back for more? Find out as we review the new streaming service Quibi.

But first, we return to Corona(virus) Corner to discuss the latest television and movies we’ve seen during the quarantine. We cover FX’s Mrs. America, Saturday Night Live at Home, and more.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)