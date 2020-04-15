Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ‘cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!
Cast: Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, Daniel Radcliffe, Jon Hamm, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer, Johnny Knoxville
Executive Producers: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond, David Miner