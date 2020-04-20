This week, the Water Cooler Podcast gang welcomes Jordan Walker from TV Talk with JWalk. Today’s topic is the latest premieres in the 2020 Emmy season. HBO’s Run and Insecure as well as AMC’s Killing Eve all received premiered this week. That opens up a bevy of new Emmy contenders in an already crowded field. We review each premiere and discuss what Emmy possibilities exist for each title. Will Killing Eve and Insecure return to Emmy love? Can Sandra Oh finally win her well deserved Lead Actress trophy for Killing Eve? Will fewer Comedy Actress contenders open room for former nominee Issa Rae to return? Will enormous respect for Merritt Wever from the Television Academy push Run into a contention spot?

But first, we return to Corona(virus) Corner to discuss the latest television and movies we’ve seen during the quarantine.

Remember that next week brings the latest entry in our Most Iconic Directors podcast conversation, the Amodovar Series. We will be joined by Jim Killer to discuss Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

