Women in Media and Impact24 PR are launching a series of live digital panels spotlighting women working behind-the-scenes of popular film and television projects.

Launching April 30, the series kicks off with a conversation between production designer Ina Mayhew (Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, Queen Sugar) and director Deborah Kampmeier (Queen Sugar, Hounddog).

The second panel on May 7, will feature actress Tamlyn Tomita (Star Trek: Picard) and stunt performer Cheryl Lewis (Captain America: Civil War, Gotham).

To wrap up the series, on May 14 we chat with visual effects supervisors Brigitte Bourque of FuseFX (9-1-1: Lone Star) and Kathryn Brillhart (Suicide Squad).

The panels will take place on a private Zoom and tickets can be purchased in advance via Eventbrite.