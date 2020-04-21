Awards Daily is proud to present an exclusive clip from the upcoming film Golden Arm. The film takes place in the “badass,” highly competitive world of Ladies Arm Wresting and boasts an incredible cast of female talent, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes.

Golden Arm Director Maureen Bharoocha:

“This is one of my favorite moments in Golden Arm because Mary and Betsy’s chemistry is undeniable. These Dreams by Heart is one of my favorite songs of all time and it was the perfect anthem for Golden Arm. It’s about listening to your heart, living the life you’re called to and celebrates badass women which reflects all the incredible female talent in front of and behind the camera who worked on this film.”

Watch the exclusive clip of Golden Arm below:

Golden Arm‘s cast includes Mary Holland, Betsy Sodaro, Olivia Stambouliah, Eugene Cordero, Aparna Nancherla, Dawn Luebbe, Ron Funches, Ahmed Bharoocha, Dot-Marie Jones, and Kate Flannery. The film was originally set to premiere at this year’s SXSW before the festival was canceled due to COVID -19 and is currently up for distribution.

More About Golden Arm:

Imagine a badass world where women are beautiful badass beings who arm wrestle for money. And they love it! This is not a world familiar to our hero Melanie. She’s a baker in a small town, struggling with debt and a major case of the blahs caused by her failed marriage. When her ex demands half her grandmother’s bakery in their divorce, Melanie has no other choice but to take her best friend Danny’s advice — to train for the Ladies Arm Wrestling Championship and its prize of $15,000. Sounds crazy, right? So crazy, it just might work if Melanie can toughen up and take down the reigning champ, a complete hulk who is also Danny’s arch nemesis, Brenda “The Bonecrusher” Smith!