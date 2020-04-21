On Monday, Netflix released the first trailer for their upcoming limited series Hollywood. The trailer depicts a post-World War II Hollywood as a cast of aspiring talent chase their dreams.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Hollywood takes another look at its own Golden Age but with a twist. The trailer opens with Archie Coleman (Tony nominee Jeremy Pope) declaring that he “wants to take the story of Hollywood and give it a rewrite” and that’s exactly what Hollywood is clearly setting out to do.

The trailer sets up an alternative universe of fictional and real-life figures defying the norms of their time. What if Rock Hudson were openly gay and in an interracial relationship with a Black screenwriter? What if people of color were given leading roles in front of and behind the camera? What if women were given prominent leadership roles within the studio system?

On top of original roles from David Corenswet, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, and Darren Criss, the trailer also clues us in on some of the iconic silver screen legends that will be appearing throughout the series including Rock Hudson, Anna May Wong, Hattie McDaniel, and Vivien Leigh.

The trailer also highlights the rest of its star-studded and Emmy-friendly ensemble, including Patti LuPone, Joe Mantello, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Queen Latifah, Rob Reiner, Samara Weaving, and Mira Sorvino.

All nine episodes of Hollywood will be available to stream on Netflix beginning May 1st, 2020.