Elle Fanning is ready to rule Russia. And maybe awards season too.

Fanning stars alongside Nicholas Hoult in The Great, a comedic satire about the rise of Catherine the Great. Created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara,the Oscar-nominated writer behind The Favourite, the trailer seems to suggest The Great is going to provide us with that same irresistible combination of cunning wit and comedic flair.

The entire first season of The Great will be available on Hulu starting May 15. Watch the trailer below:

More About The Great:

The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. Season One is a fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter. Incorporating historical facts occasionally, the series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.