Christina Applegate’s Emmy nomination for Netflix’s Dead To Me was one of my very favorite nominations last year. Her performance in the dark, dark comedy seethed with rage and grief. Her natural sarcasm provided moments of levity, but the performance was intense and accomplished. Easily some of the best work she’s ever done. Ditto for Linda Cardellini who balances conflicting emotions and a deep sense of guilt without ever seeming full-on insane.

Dead To Me returns for a second season, and my hopes are high that it continues to mesh the engrossing murder mystery with that perfectly pitched character development.

Netflix dropped a new trailer today. The second season premieres May 8 only on Netflix.

About DEAD TO ME S2:

Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead To Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.

Series Launch Date: May 8, 2020

Format: 10 x 30 minute episodes

Created by: Liz Feldman

Cast: Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Diana Maria Riva, Natalie Morales, Valerie Mahaffey, Sam McCarthy and Luke Roessler