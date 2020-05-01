Synopsis:

In our modern media landscape where real courtroom dramas have increasingly been transformed into a form of entertainment, the Netflix documentary series Trial by Media reflects on some of the most dramatic and memorable trials in recent history. Since televised coverage introduced a new emphasis on creative storytelling and showmanship into the legal system, the courtroom has never been the same. Over six compelling parts, Trial by Media explores the many ways in which the press have contributed to reshaping public perception about guilt or innocence before, during or after a trial. The series features cases reaching across different areas of the law including the unforgettable Jenny Jones made-for-Court TV murder trials, the sensational story of Rod Blagojevich’s political fall, and the case of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed African immigrant who was shot 41 times by police in New York City.

From Executive Producers George Clooney and Grant Heslov of Smokehouse Pictures:

“Jeffrey Toobin and Steve Brill are two of the smartest legal journalists in the game, and as chroniclers and analysts, their knowledge of the US trial system is unparalleled. In the beginning stages of this project, we discussed that trials in the US play out like theater, and we were all interested in exploring the media’s profound influence over that process. The goal was to create a series that was not only entertaining, but also shed some insight into the whole messy business of our trial system. Along with our partners at Supper Club and six terrific directors, we tell the stories of six diverse and wild cases whose issues and themes resonate even more strongly today.” – George Clooney and Grant Heslov

Episodes and Directors Include:

EPISODE ONE: TALK SHOW MURDER

Case: The Jenny Jones Show Case

Directed by: Peabody Award® winner Tony Yacenda (American Vandal)

EPISODE 2: SUBWAY VIGILANTE

Case: The People of the State of New York v. Bernhard Goetz

Directed by: Skye Borgman (Abducted in Plain Sight)

EPISODE 3: 41 SHOTS

Case: Amadou Diallo

Directed by: Sundance Documentary Directing Prize Winner Garrett Bradley (Time)

EPISODE 4: KING RICHARD

Case: United States of America v. Richard M Scrushy

Directed by: Emmy Award® nominee Brian McGinn (Amanda Knox)

EPISODE 5: BIG DAN’S

Case: Big Dan’s Tavern

Directed by: Sierra Pettengill (The Reagan Show)

EPISODE 6: BLAGO!

Case: Rod Blagojevich

Directed by: Academy Award® nominee Yance Ford (Strong Island)