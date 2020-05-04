This week, the Water Cooler Podcast gang looks at some major late-season Emmy premieres. First up, we finally get to talk about Netflix’s Ryan Murphy vehicle Hollywood. Does the sprawling alternate-universe take on inclusion in 1940s Hollywood work? Or does it suffer from too much Murphy? Then, HBO dropped two major Emmy contenders in the limited series and TV movie categories. Bad Education gives us one of Hugh Jackman’s very best performances, but what about the rest of the film? Then, we preview Derek Cianfrance’s I Know This Much Is True, starring Mark Ruffalo as struggling twin brothers. We talk about the Emmy guarantees and possibilities for all titles.

But first, we return to Corona(virus) Corner to discuss the latest television and movies we’ve seen during the quarantine. We also talk about this week’s big news on the Oscars front. What rule changes did they announce, and how do they change the landscape for the 2021 Oscars?

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

