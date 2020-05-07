On Saturday, a group of us will be assembling for Zoom game and Q&A for our readers. We figure, we’re all cooped up at home with nothing to do, the industry has frozen in place, we’re unsure of what the next few months will hold. So a bunch of us have to decided to break up the monotony and test each other’s knowledge of the Oscar race (no IMDb cheating, which means I will not be winning this game).
We will be starting Saturday at 3pm Pacific. We’ll be playing live but will have the feed available later for anyone who misses it.
The schedule is:
Introduction
Oscar trivia game
Ask us Anything
We’re asking readers to submit a few questions – either trivia questions or anything you’d like to hear us talk about for our AMA section – what our predictions are, what we think about Netflix, who our favorites were, etc.
For the trivia section, up to five questions can be submitted and they can be anything Oscar related.
Please submit them to Matt Neglia, who will be our MC. (matt [at] nextbestpicture.com)
The participants are:
AwardsDaily
Sasha Stone
Clarence Moye
Megan McLachlan
Joey Moser
Shadan Larki
Marshall Flores
Michael Grei
Jazz Tangcay – honorary member/Variety employee
Movie City News
David Poland
AwardsCircuit
Clayton Davis
Mark Johnson
AwarsdWatch
Erik Anderson
The Film Experience
Nathaniel Rogers
Next Best Picture
Matt Neglia (MC)
Will Mavity
Be there or be square!