On Saturday, a group of us will be assembling for Zoom game and Q&A for our readers. We figure, we’re all cooped up at home with nothing to do, the industry has frozen in place, we’re unsure of what the next few months will hold. So a bunch of us have to decided to break up the monotony and test each other’s knowledge of the Oscar race (no IMDb cheating, which means I will not be winning this game).

We will be starting Saturday at 3pm Pacific. We’ll be playing live but will have the feed available later for anyone who misses it.

The schedule is:

Introduction

Oscar trivia game

Ask us Anything

We’re asking readers to submit a few questions – either trivia questions or anything you’d like to hear us talk about for our AMA section – what our predictions are, what we think about Netflix, who our favorites were, etc.

For the trivia section, up to five questions can be submitted and they can be anything Oscar related.

Please submit them to Matt Neglia, who will be our MC. (matt [at] nextbestpicture.com)

The participants are:

AwardsDaily

Sasha Stone

Clarence Moye

Megan McLachlan

Joey Moser

Shadan Larki

Marshall Flores

Michael Grei

Jazz Tangcay – honorary member/Variety employee

Movie City News

David Poland

AwardsCircuit

Clayton Davis

Mark Johnson

AwarsdWatch

Erik Anderson

The Film Experience

Nathaniel Rogers

Next Best Picture

Matt Neglia (MC)

Will Mavity

Be there or be square!