Welcome to another Emmy contender edition of the Water Cooler Podcast! Today, we bring you Clarence’s interview with acclaimed director Derek Cianfrance. Derek broke out in a big way with 2010’s indie smash Blue Valentine which starred Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling. Following that, he continues to pursue emotionally raw and challenging projects. Projects that aren’t afraid to highlight the darker side of the human experience.

His latest work continues in that tradition. Based on the celebrated novel by Wally Lamb, HBO’s I Know This Much Is True stars Mark Ruffalo, Rosie O’Donnell, and more. Ruffalo plays twin brothers Dominick and Thomas struggling in their own ways to cope with a difficult family legacy. Derek produces and directs all six episodes from his own screenplay. The limited series perfectly captures the spirit of the novel along with a career-best performance from Ruffalo.

Here, Derek talks to Clarence about what attracted him to the project and how it allowed him to explore personal tragedy through his art. He talks about guiding his actors through such challenging material and the tremendous work from his accomplished cast. He also reveals what within the 90’s-era series resonates with our modern culture.

So, sit back, relax, and enjoy our conversation with Derek Cianfrance, director of HBO’s limited series I Know This Much Is True, which premieres Sunday night. Make sure you subscribe to the Water Cooler Podcast if you don’t already. As we head into the heart of the 2020 Emmy season, we’ll be featuring more interviews with high-profile Emmy contenders. That includes many cast members from I Know This Much Is True.

So stay safe and enjoy this Water Cooler Podcast exclusive!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)