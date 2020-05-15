One of the many highlights of HBO’s new limited series I Know This Much Is True is co-star Archie Panjabi. Playing therapist Dr. Patel, Panjabi shares most of her scenes with star Mark Ruffalo as Dominick, one of two twin brothers struggling to overcome a difficult childhood and a legacy of toxic men. Panjabi’s Patel challenges Dominick to confront his inner demons and attend to himself as strenuously as he does his twin brother Thomas.

Panjabi’s performance as Dr. Patel makes her a challenger in this year’s Emmy conversation, but Panjabi isn’t a stranger to the Emmy race. She already has three nominations, winning her first time out for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Good Wife. It was a surreal experience that changed the world’s outlook on Archie Panjabi.

“It was very exciting and so unexpected. I often tell the story of how when I walked down the red carpet, no one knew who I was and no one wanted to take my picture,” Panjabi laughs. “It was such a dream to be invited to the Emmys and then suddenly to just go completely unnoticed. I was convinced that was a sign that I hadn’t a hope in hell of winning, so when I won it was a wonderful surprise.”

Perhaps it’s a dream that she’ll get to relive with her two major projects this season. In addition to I Know This Much Is True, Panjabi will contend in HBO’s comedy series Run. There, she plays completely against her role as Dr. Patel. In Run, she plays Fiona, long-time assistant to Billy (Domhnall Gleeson). Her role shows a playfully unhinged and devious side of Panjabi, and she’ll contend in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series race.

Here, Archie Panjabi talks to me about both performances and the differences between the two characters. She talks about her experience working with director Derek Cianfrance on his actor-friendly set for I Know This Much Is True and jumping into a highly dramatic scene on Day 1 of the shoot. She also talks about Dr. Patel’s motivations and tactics working with the troubled Dominick. She then closes by describing the great fun she had working on Run.

So, sit back, relax, and enjoy our conversation with Archie Panjabi, co-star of HBO’s limited series I Know This Much Is True and comedy series Run, which both continue Sunday night. Make sure you subscribe to the Water Cooler Podcast if you don’t already. As we head into the heart of the 2020 Emmy season, we’ll be featuring more interviews with high-profile Emmy contenders. That includes many cast members from I Know This Much Is True.

So stay safe and enjoy this Water Cooler Podcast exclusive!

