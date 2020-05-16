NEW YORK – May 15, 2020 – Questlove, musician, producer, author, food entrepreneur, and philanthropist, will host Questlove’s Potluck for Food Network, it was announced today by Food Network President, Courtney White. Supporting America’s Food Fund, the fundraising initiative launched by Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs, the special will have Questlove virtually bringing together some of his friends, who are all sheltering in place in their own homes. Guests will be cooking, sharing and eating some of their favorite dishes, drinks and delights, airing Thursday, May 28th at 10pm ET/PT. Audiences can expect to see what delicious dishes and drinks are being served in the home kitchens of Bun B., Hannibal Buress, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Ashley Graham, Tiffany Haddish, Patti LaBelle, Eva Longoria, George Lopez, Kenan Thompson, Tariq Trotter, Gabrielle Union, Olivia Wilde, Roy Wood Jr., with more names to be announced.

“During these challenging times, food has been something that brings people together,” said White. “When Questlove shared his idea, inviting some of his closest friends to participate in a virtual dinner party supporting America’s Food Fund, an initiative working to make sure that food is available to so many in need, we knew we wanted to be first at the table, to see what each guest would be cooking.”

“Bringing together friends, collaborators, and those who I admire around food is something I love to do. When I can bring people together around a cause that I care deeply about, it’s even more meaningful,” said Questlove. “America’s Food Fund is supporting several organizations including Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry, that are tackling one of the biggest issues many of our neighbors are facing, access to food. I hope everyone will join me and my friends, for a night of food, drink, and laughter in supporting this incredible organization, and having some fun while we’re at it!”

With an exciting array of invited guests, this entirely remotely-shot production will bring friends together as they virtually share their favorite foods and drinks that are bringing them and their families joy while sheltering at home. The candid conversations and cooking moments will offer something for everyone to sample – personal recipes, favorite cocktails, and the simple pleasures and comfort that food brings to all those joining the potluck. Find out more about the celebrities joining Questlove’s Potluck atFoodNetwork.com/QuestlovesPotluck. Join the conversation by following #QuestlovesPotluck across Food Network social channels and tell us what your favorite dish is during the show!

Questlove’s Potluck is produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment and Two One Five Entertainment. Executive Produced by Questlove and Alexis Rosenzweig, by Robert Friedman and Liz Yale Marsh for Bungalow Media + Entertainment, and by Shawn Gee for Two One Five Entertainment.

About America’s Food Fund

America’s Food Fund, launched by Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and Apple, with support from the Ford Foundation, was created to help ensure all people have reliable access to food during this uncertain time. 100% of proceeds benefit Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, No Kid Hungry, Save the Children U.S. and Urban School Food Alliance. For more information, please visit GoFundMe.com/AmericasFoodFund.