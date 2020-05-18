Netflix released the full trailer for Spike Lee’s upcoming film Da 5 Bloods. We last saw Spike in the Oscar race for the brilliant BlacKkKlansman. That film, of course, was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Adam Driver), Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, and won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. That marked Lee’s first competitive Oscar win.

Da 5 Bloods tells the story of four African-American Vietnam War vets who return to the country to find the remains of their squad leader and the gold he helped them hide. Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, and Isiah Whitlock, Jr. play the vets. Chadwick Boseman plays their fallen squad leader. The film looks very strong, as you’d expect from Lee, as it tackles themes of nature and the legacy of the Vietnam War. It could prove to be 2020’s first legitimate Oscar contender.

Da 5 Bloods drops on Netflix June 12, 2020.

DA 5 BLOODS

Film Release Date: June 12, 2020

Directed by Spike Lee

Written by Danny Bilson, Paul DeMeo, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee

Produced by Lloyd Levin, Beatriz Levin, Jon Kilik, Spike Lee

Executive Produced by Jonathan Filley, Barry Levine, Mike Bundlie

Cast: Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Van Veronica Ngo, with Jean Reno, and Chadwick Boseman