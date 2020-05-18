This week, TV Talk With JWalk’s Jordan Walker returns to the Water Cooler to dish some recent Emmy predictions. The Emmy season is still early, so many of these predictions are typically left field. Everyone wants to be the one to grab that early Fleabag-level surprise prediction, true. But sometimes, early predictions steer Emmy watchers in very wrong directions. In our opinion, of course. We talk about one set of early Emmy predictions with Jordan and start breaking down the 2020 Emmy race. We also review Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend. Does this interactive special fare better than Black Mirror? Can it save the format?

But first, we return to Corona(virus) Corner to discuss the latest television and movies we’ve seen during the quarantine. We also talk about the series finale to Viola Davis’s How To Get Away With Murder.

Remember to join in two weeks for the latest entry in our Almodovar Series. AwardsWatch’s Erik Anderson will join us to discuss All About My Mother.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

