Awards Daily’s Megan McLachlan chats with actress Kathryn Hahn about her two high-profile roles for HBO, first in last fall’s Mrs. Fletcher and now opposite Mark Ruffalo in

I Know This Much Is True.

While Kathryn Hahn got her start as the “best friend” character in the 2003 romantic comedy How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, she’s anything but second fiddle now, playing some of the most interesting front-and-center female characters in recent memory, including 2019’s title character in Mrs. Fletcher.

“This weird invisibility shield that had been over a woman’s chapter in her life [. . .] has been pulled back,” says Hahn, “and I just happened to be at the age when that was happening.”

In Mrs. Fletcher, Hahn explores Eve’s sexuality and desires, becoming infatuated with pornography when her son leaves for college and she becomes an Empty Nester. And yet, Eve’s son, who seemingly learned about sex through similar mediums, has a completely different reaction to his sexuality.

Mrs. Fletcher is only one of the high-profile HBO projects Hahn has appeared in in the last year, the other being as Mark Ruffalo’s ex-wife Dessa in I Know This Much Is True.

I had the opportunity to chat with Hahn about both projects and the surprising similarities between the two. Watch the interview below.

Mrs. Fletcher is streaming on HBOGo and new episodes of I Know This Much Is True air at 9 p.m. ET on Sundays.