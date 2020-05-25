With Clarence off this week, Megan and Joey are joined by fellow ADTV contributor, Kevin Dillon, to talk about this weekend’s big premieres. Bong Joon-Ho’s 2013 Snowpiercer has been adapted (sans American’s ass) by TNT for a long-form series. Does it capture the same intensity of the original film? How are Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs? Will we throw this mamma from the train after our initial viewing?

Sam Esmail’s Homecoming was underrepresented in last season’s Emmy race (it only nabbed cinematography), but how does this second outing fare? This could be a huge turn for star Janelle Monae, but is the story as captivating without Julia Roberts?

Lastly, we talk about the Issa Rae-Kumail Nanjiani Netflix comedy, The Lovebirds. Originally scheduled for an early April release, the film transferred to the streaming service after…you know. Megan, Joey, and Kevin are all big Rae fans, so we talk about the chemistry between the two leads.

Next week we will return with the latest entry in our Almodovar Series by welcoming AwardsWatch’s Erik Anderson will join us to discuss All About My Mother. You can rent the film over at Amazon.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

