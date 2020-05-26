Awards Daily’s Megan McLachlan chats with Megan Stott of Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere on playing the Richardsons’ rebellious child, what she thinks happens after that final scene, and whether Elena is a good mother.

**Spoilers Ahead**

Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, strays from its source material, the 2017 book by Celeste Ng, by substantially upping the stakes.

In the book, Izzy is a rebellious teenager who resents her wealthy upbringing, and while that doesn’t change in the limited series, the added element of Izzy’s sexuality helps you better understand why she might feel alienated in Shaker Heights circa the late ’90s.

Played by Megan Stott on the show, throughout the series Izzy is recovering from a breakup with her girlfriend and best friend April (Isabel Gravitt), a relationship that was kept in secret from her mother and much of the community. For a character that doesn’t care what people think, it’s telling how much of a stranglehold Shaker Heights has on Izzy, who would go so far as to hide the truest aspects of herself out of fear of further societal isolation.

I had a chance to chat with Stott about playing Izzy, what she thinks happens to her character after the credits roll, and that twist ending that diverts from the book.

Awards Daily: Did you read the book before doing the series? If you did read it, were you a fan of it?

Megan Stott: For me, I’m a very fast reader. So when I first read a book, I kind of skim through and read the details, but if I love the book and I truly want to read it, I’ll read it again more in depth. And that’s what I did with Little Fires. And then when I got to know the writers and Celeste, it was incredible, and I absolutely loved everything about it. It’s an incredible story, and I’m so grateful that I got to play Izzy.

AD: Yeah, you got such a juicy role! This series takes place about 20 years ago, which I’m quite familiar with because I was your character’s age when the series takes place. What kind of research did you do for the part?

MS: I knew some stuff because kids now are kind of trying to get back into that time frame. I looked up things. We looked at fashion and all of the clothes they wanted me to wear. I looked online at Pinterest boards of ’90s clothes, and I also did ask everyone on set a lot of questions, especially my parents because they were living with me, so I could ask them any questions I wanted to. So it was really nice to be able to have people around me who had experienced that time. With Izzy’s character, I asked questions to the producers and [showrunner] Liz [Tigelaar] and Reese [Witherspoon] and Kerry [Washington], to see their point of view, and what it was like for them as a child, how it was for certain people in certain circumstances. I tried to look at every single possibility of somebody’s life in that time, so I could pull off different things, so I felt like it was as natural and easy as possible.

AD: Were you familiar with the Lilith Fair? I know that’s part of your character’s interests, which I laughed about, because I went to all three festivals. I could have helped you with that!

MS: For that, I asked my dad about that. He talked about it forever, and I just listened, and I got all of the information, and it was really helpful. He’s a fan of a lot of the people who sang for the show or who Izzy was connected to.

AD: Your character is struggling with coming out on the show. What kind of responsibility did you feel you had, to portray an LGBTQ character dealing with that?

MS: It was all about showing those social injustices that people were facing, and how kids feel even now, that they can’t be themselves and people will reject them just because they’re somewhat different from everyone else. But they’re not really different. It was really prevalent at that time, and I didn’t realize how bad it was until we got more into the show. And I just hope that things improve. There are so many people who are coming out and allowing people to see into their lives, and it’s helping us become better educated. It also feels like we live in a time where there is so much access and resources and community and culture, and I feel like it’s really important to portray Izzy in a light that was truthful to what kids in that time dealt with. Liz is an amazing, wonderful woman and she has a beautiful wife, and I felt so grateful that I had someone in my circle that I could ask questions to. I felt like it was so important and beautiful that we could talk so closely about these topics. What I’d like to say to kids is that there is strength in being you, and being you is what it’s all about.

AD: What do you think happens to Izzy at the end? We know she leaves town, but can she survive on her own? I really worry for her.

MS: (Laughs) At first I had these dreams—she’s going to go off to college! Then I’m like, wait, she’s only 14. She has no money. If she goes to Mia, Mia does love in her some way, but she isn’t going to turn her away from her own family. She will send her back to her parents. I think a week or two, maximum a month, she’ll end up back with her parents. She’s privileged at some level to be able to have some money to be able to do what she wanted to do. There are so many things that she has, and so many things that not a lot of people have at that time and even today. At the same time, I think she goes back to her family. I think Elena will be better, but at the same time, nobody changes. And they might respect you better and realize who you are, but they’re never going to change their beliefs or values. I think that’s something Izzy knows, and that’s why she left, but she does love her family. And like Mia said, “You are still a part of Shaker; it made you.” No matter what, she’s still a part of that community, no matter how hard she tries not to be.

AD: What do you think the series says about motherhood? Do you think Elena is as bad of a mother as Izzy believes?

MS: I think their relationship is really difficult. There are so many things that each of them are dealing with, but at the same time, they’re not very good at communicating. They don’t talk to each other about these issues. When she was feeling alone and scared about her relationship with April, she should have talked to her mother about it. But then again, Elena also should have been more open and noticed the signs and paid attention to her child’s feelings, because she’s still a child. I think Elena is a mother, and there are dynamics in a mother’s relationship with her children. It’s hard. I think Elena was trying her best for what she thought was her best. And no matter what, she still loves her children. But I think there is some resentment in Episode 6 that’s revealed, because she did want to have her life. I see where both of them are coming from. She was self-oriented. She wanted it to be about her and she wanted to think about her career, and she didn’t want to think about what her children wanted, whether Lexie wanted to go to Yale. The kids are a reflection of her, and I think that’s sometimes what makes her upset. Lexie is so much like her, and Izzy is like her in so many ways that she doesn’t even realize it. I don’t think Elena wants her children to be like herself. She wants them to live a full life. She regrets the decisions that she’s made, but she still loves them no matter what, under any circumstances.

AD: The series strays from the book, changing the responsibility of the fires. In the book, it was Izzy; in the series, it’s the rest of the Richardson kids who start the fire. What did you think of that change and how does it fit into the series as a whole?

MS: When I first read it, I was a little bit surprised, but when we got in and did the scene, it felt totally right. I think it’s a moment where everybody in their family comes together. In that moment, they realize what they have done. They realize what their mother has done, what they have caused, and how much they’re hurting as well. I don’t think as kids we look at our emotions truthfully. In that moment, they bonded, and there’s growth and strength and coming out together. It’s just a beautiful moment where they become true siblings. And they love each other in that moment—they love each other no matter what—but in that moment, everything is so much stronger, even though it’s horribly disastrous.

AD: Couldn’t they have done something different than burn down the house? (Laughs)

MS: (Laughs) They probably could have done something different, but I think it was a boiling point for Izzy and she couldn’t think of anything else, and her siblings couldn’t think of anything else.

AD: What do you think of Elena taking the blame for it?

MS: She realizes that she has done this. She has caused her kids so much pain and realizes that it’s not their fault. It’s everybody’s fault, but it’s in her hands. At that moment, all of her love comes crashing down, and she realizes what she’s lost. I cried when I watched it because I love Reese and she’s such a beautiful person, and I realize things like this sometimes happen. There’s so much love for each other, but she realizes her mistakes like everyone else, except with this one, there’s just a bigger consequence.

Little Fires Everywhere is streaming on Hulu.