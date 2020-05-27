Deadline reported an exclusive today regarding Quibi’s overall strategy for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards. As we head into Phase 1 voting on July 2, Quibi will submit their series and notable performances in the Short Form categories. The placement makes sense given the 6-8 minute episode structures of each series, which roughly total out around 1 hour of content.
The Short Form categories are relatively new entries at the Emmys, but Quibi’s entry into these races gives them a higher profile. Quibi’s initial stable of series features such high profile actors as Anna Kendrick, Sophie Turner, Christoph Waltz, Dane DeHaan, Darren Criss, Laurence Fishburne, and more. It will be interesting to see how quickly Quibi floods the combined comedy and drama categories. While very buzzy at launch, Quibi’s series have yet to fully break out as true “water cooler” hits.
Here are the series and category placements offered by Quibi via Deadline.
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Anna Kendrick, Dummy
Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn
Kaitlin Olson, Flipped
Kether Donohue, Royalties
Maika Monroe, The Stranger
Nicole Richie, Nikki Fre$h
Sophie Turner, Survive
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game
Corey Hawkins, Survive
Dane DeHaan, The Stranger
Darren Criss, Royalties
Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn
Liam Hemsworth, Most Dangerous Game
Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn
Will Forte, Flipped
OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE
Meredith Hagner, Dummy
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC & LYRICS
Nikki Fre$h
Royalties
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
50 STATES OF FRIGHT
DUMMY
#FREERAYSHAWN
KIRBY JENNER
MOST DANGEROUS GAME
NIKKI FRE$H
RENO 911!
SURVIVE
THE STRANGER
WHEN THE STREETLIGHTS GO ON
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES
BLACKBALLED
CUP OF JOE
DISHMANTLED
ELBA Vs BLOCK
GAYME SHOW
I PROMISE
MURDER HOUSE FLIP
NIGHTGOWNS
THANKS A MILLION
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES
PUNK’D