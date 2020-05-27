Deadline reported an exclusive today regarding Quibi’s overall strategy for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards. As we head into Phase 1 voting on July 2, Quibi will submit their series and notable performances in the Short Form categories. The placement makes sense given the 6-8 minute episode structures of each series, which roughly total out around 1 hour of content.

The Short Form categories are relatively new entries at the Emmys, but Quibi’s entry into these races gives them a higher profile. Quibi’s initial stable of series features such high profile actors as Anna Kendrick, Sophie Turner, Christoph Waltz, Dane DeHaan, Darren Criss, Laurence Fishburne, and more. It will be interesting to see how quickly Quibi floods the combined comedy and drama categories. While very buzzy at launch, Quibi’s series have yet to fully break out as true “water cooler” hits.

Here are the series and category placements offered by Quibi via Deadline.

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Anna Kendrick, Dummy

Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn

Kaitlin Olson, Flipped

Kether Donohue, Royalties

Maika Monroe, The Stranger

Nicole Richie, Nikki Fre$h

Sophie Turner, Survive

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game

Corey Hawkins, Survive

Dane DeHaan, The Stranger

Darren Criss, Royalties

Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn

Liam Hemsworth, Most Dangerous Game

Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn

Will Forte, Flipped

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Meredith Hagner, Dummy

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC & LYRICS

Nikki Fre$h

Royalties

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

50 STATES OF FRIGHT

DUMMY

#FREERAYSHAWN

KIRBY JENNER

MOST DANGEROUS GAME

NIKKI FRE$H

RENO 911!

SURVIVE

THE STRANGER

WHEN THE STREETLIGHTS GO ON

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

BLACKBALLED

CUP OF JOE

DISHMANTLED

ELBA Vs BLOCK

GAYME SHOW

I PROMISE

MURDER HOUSE FLIP

NIGHTGOWNS

THANKS A MILLION

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES

PUNK’D