A lot of us tuned into Rosie O’Donnell’s talk show every day, but her loyal fans will be surprised by HBO’s astonishing I Know This Much Is True. While she is not the main protagonist, her character witnesses unmistakable devastation and it’s a reminder of the weight carried by social workers and those who dedicate their lives to helping others.

The first time we see O’Donnell’s Lisa, she goes up against Mark Ruffalo’s exasperated Dominick Birdsey when he tries to get his twin brother released from Hatch Forensic Institute. When Dominick comes after Lisa in anger, she stands up to him, but with a gentler edge. He scoffs at Lisa when she reminds him that he hurt himself in front of other people, and she adds, “He counts. He used it on himself, and he counts.”

Throughout the series, Lisa stands by Dominick’s side and offers him the truth about his brother’s situation. She has an emotional moment at the ends of the series, and it makes you wonder how much these social workers carry with them. Where does their pain go?

This interview includes spoilers of later episodes of I Know This Much Is True.