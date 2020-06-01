This week, we’ve approached a milestone in our Most Iconic Directors series with The Almodóvar Series. This is, of course, our monthly look at the films and legacy of Spain’s Pedro Almodóvar. May’s title is his 1999 Oscar-winning drama All About My Mother. The film brought Almodóvar his first Oscar after over a decade of success in his native Spain. All About My Mother stars Cecelia Roth (Labyrinth of Passion) as a mother embarking on a healing journey after her teenage son dies suddenly. The film marks one of Almodóvar’s biggest critical and box office successes up to that point. It is beloved for its empathy and deep compassion for its characters which run the gamut from actresses, prostitutes, transgendered women, and of course mothers. We talk about the brilliance of the film and its resonant themes with AwardsWatch‘s Erik Anderson.

Next month’s entry (June 28) will be Almodóvar’s first Oscar-winner for Best Screenplay Talk to Her with special guest Brian Susbielles.

But first, we continue our weekly therapy session, Corona(virus) Corner. Here, as always, we share what we’ve been watching since we’ve been sheltering at home.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)