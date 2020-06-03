Awards Daily’s Megan McLachlan chats with Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs about his new TV series Snowpiercer on TNT, based on the 2013 Bong Joon-Ho film, and what it says about hierarchy, class, and race.

On TNT’s Snowpiercer, there’s nowhere to go for the passengers on the last train in the world. All they can do is stay inside and wait for the conditions outside to melt. And of course, some passengers are allocated resources before others.

It’s a pretty dramatic plot, but one that doesn’t seem so far-fetched considering the current COVID-19 climate. Even though this project was delayed a few years, this sci-fi series could be striking at the perfect time, when many people are sheltering in place and secluding themselves from the outside world.

Based on the 2013 film by Oscar winner Bong Joon-Ho, Snowpiercer the TV show diverts a bit from the film, with the addition of a slick murder mystery on board the train, and the only person who can solve it is a stowaway police detective in the Tail section named Andre Layton, played by Daveed Diggs.

I had a chance to chat with Diggs about the TV series and its journey to the small screen, and why it will always be an allegory for our society.

Awards Daily: Had you seen the 2013 film before you took on the part?

Daveed Diggs: When I was sent the Pilot script many years ago, I watched it right after I read the script. It’s a really cool film.

AD: The show is coming out fresh off of Bong Joon-Ho’s Oscar win. How much had you filmed before Parasite became a hit?

DD: Oh, we were well into shooting Season 2. I remember everybody in the cast going to see it, because it was Bong’s film, and I couldn’t make it when everyone went. I clearly had missed out on the biggest event of the year. Everyone loved it so much. And it was a long time before I had a chance to go see it, and when I finally did, I was even more frustrated with myself for having not seen it. It’s totally, mind-bendingly brilliant.

AD: So you guys have already filmed Season 2?

DD: Yeah, we’re not done, but we’re working on it.

AD: Your character Layton is from the Tail section, and has been there for quite some time. At one point, Layton advocates for reproductive rights for the section. What exactly does this mean and how does this speak to the conditions?

DD: It’s a closed system. The train is what’s left of the world that can be inhabited by humans. The people on this train are the last people left alive, and the resources on this train are what are left. Because of the structure of power on the train, which is very deliberately set up in a class system that mimics how train travel works in the real world, from first class all the way down to stowaways, they are given the bare minimum of resources and rights, because they’re not paying customers. One of the things that’s controlled on the train is reproduction, due to limited resources, the problem being that the upper classes have more freedom to reproduce and the lower classes are being controlled against their will in the Tail. It’s reminiscent of reproductive rights debates we’re having. So Layton is advocating for people in the Tail to have the same rights to choose what they want to do with their bodies and bring children into the world like everybody else. If there’s a system by which other people get to participate in in having children, that should be open to all people on the train.

AD: Snowpiercer is ultimately about hierarchy and class. How important do you feel it is to have a person of color representing the underrepresented on the show? Was that something that came up in the audition process and/or script?

DD: It was never scripted, as far as I remember. In the audition, I was auditioning as me, so if you’re going to cast me, then you’re going to cast a person of color. I have no idea who else auditioned for it. I imagine they looked at a lot of people. And knowing the creative team, I imagine they explored a lot of different options.

I think it’s important to have strong characters of color in leading roles on television and in films generally. It is also important to put in the mouths of people of color and bodies of people of color into stories of political upheaval and unrest and revolution, and the idea of class is one that intersects with race, so to pretend like that doesn’t exist or happen is a lie. So we like to pawn this dirty idea of racism off on the more palatable idea of classicism, and they are interconnected in ways that are much more complicated than that. One doesn’t exist without the other. I think you get a different story if you have a person of color playing the leader of a revolution that is about class. I think you get a more honest picture of the way that class works, because this structure was set up on the basis of race, without the history of enslaving African people; the way that black people and people of color participate in the capitalist class system would look very different. So I think casting a person of color in this role acknowledges that history as opposed to ignoring it.

AD: You’re obviously a Tony winner (Hamilton). How is acting on stage different from acting on TV? And how do you adjust when working between the two?

DD: The difference is really about telling the story every night. On the stage, you tell the whole story every night, and it’s always going to be different and you have the freedom to adapt your performance to however you’re feeling that day. But the real point being that you have the opportunity to start at the beginning of a story and go to the end every single night and change it every time as you see fit. I always describe working on TV as rehearsing with no performance. We run a scene a whole bunch of times, and when you feel like you got it, you never come back to it again. (Laughs) I will never touch that scene again. For me, I really do treat it like rehearsal, because I think it ends up being a more useful result for the people who are making the TV show, the editors and directors. If I feel like I’m in rehearsal and not in performance, then I feel free to try things, and when I try some things, then they have it. And if it works, they can use it, and if it didn’t work, they have other things that I’ve tried. I really try to think of my TV work as rehearsal. And then it just exists in this weird space where I will never get to perform anything I rehearse in a day, but that’s all right.

AD: I love the scene where you eat tomato soup and grilled cheese, and that’s something that the series often refers back to. I think you do a great job of showing what it would be like to eat a favorite meal after eating who-knows-what for years. What would your go-to meal be?

DD: Oh, man, definitely just like a really good steak. But before shooting that scene, it might have been grilled cheese. I haven’t eaten grilled cheese since that day. I ate somewhere between 10 and 15 of them. That was two-and-a-half or three years ago, and I haven’t touched a grilled cheese since then. The way I was sick after that, it ruined the grilled cheese for me. But I really like that scene. It’s one of my favorite scenes I’ve ever shot. It was worth the sacrifice.

AD: it’s a great scene. So a group of people in global seclusion, with resources allocated according to class. Did you ever imagine that Snowpiercer would be a metaphor for our current climate? It kind of always has been, but more so now than ever.

DD: Differently now than ever. One of the appealing things about this show is that it’s always been reflective of our situation. You’ll be able to find yourself in there, because we’re talking about a class system. We all operate within that system, and we’re all for the most part unaware of it.

If we’re talking about socioeconomic class, I have moved up so substantially in the last few years, to a degree where I’m way less aware of it than I used to be. When you’re poor, you’re confronted with it every day. You have to make decisions based on what you can afford. In a lot of ways, I’m outside of that now these days.

That’s kind of the brilliant thing about the show. It fits class on this really linear platform and forces us to relate everything to it. Everything happening on that show is also happening in a particular class. You’re always aware of what direction you’re moving in on the train. And everyone’s just living their lives. It forces us to relate to everyday life with how it intersects with class, something a lot of us ignore.

The show was always going to feel like that to me; it’s why I said yes to it. The particular lens on it now is an interesting one, because I think there will be more of a discussion about the resource element of it, which has always been a fascinating one to me. I think that’s cool, but no matter what was happening in the world, the show was going to speak to it.

It’s also coming out in an election year, which is also super-relevant to the show. It’s also coming out at a time when the healthcare system is being questioned, and that’s also really relevant to the show. Whatever was going to be on the forefront of our minds, because the show is an allegory for our own lives, it was going to be at the forefront. [COVID-19] is the one [right now], and it’s one that globally people are participating in, so everyone is participating in it and aware of it.

Snowpiercer airs Sundays on TNT starting May 17.