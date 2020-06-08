This week, the Water Cooler gang surveys the offerings on HBO Max. The HBO streaming service offeres new content including Anna Kendrick’s Love Life.

The three M’s are back together again to discuss HBO Max. HBO’s new streaming service is most notable for bringing Friends back to the streaming world in addition to the other bevy of HBO historic content. It also offers some new series including Anna Kendrick’s Love Life and the drag competition show Legendary. But do these series plus Succession, Game of Thrones, and other content native to HBO justify another streaming service. We review the new series, including Love Life, and see what Emmy prospects exist for HBO Max. Is Anna Kendrick a dark horse for an Emmy nomination for Comedy Actress? We also talk about how HBO Max can remain competitive in the abundant streaming world.

But first, we continue the weekly Corona(virus) Corner. As always, we share what we’ve been watching since we’ve been sheltering at home.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

