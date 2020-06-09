Based on a novel by Matt Ruff, Lovecraft Country tells the story of “Atticus Black” and his search for his father across 1950’s Jim Crow America, where white supremacists aren’t the only thing you have to fear–there are monsters as well.

Starring Jonathan Majors as Atticus, Jurnee Smollet and Courtney B. Vance as his traveling companions, and Michael K. Williams as the missing father, Lovecraft Country is a mixture of horror, history , and social commentary brought to you by executive producers Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams.

The series will premiere on HBO in August.