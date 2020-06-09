The first thing you notice about HBO’s trailer for Perry Mason (starring The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys as the title character) is this this isn’t your grand pop’s Perry Mason. At first blush, it seems to owe much more to Curtis Hanson and James Ellroy’s L.A. Confidential than the black and white series from the ’50s and ’60s starring Raymond Burr.

Full of moody noir, and Rhys’ 5 o’clock shadow, this version of Perry Mason, set in Los Angeles circa 1932, promises to be a full-on re-imagining of the legendary television character.

Along with Rhys, Perry Mason boasts a cast with Tatiana Maslany, Shea Whigham, and John Lithgow. The series debuts June 21 on HBO.