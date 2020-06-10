The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced its newly elected 2020–2021 Board of Governors. The governors will take office at the first regularly scheduled board meeting of the new term.

Elected to the Board for the first time:

Debra Zane, Casting Directors Branch

Ava DuVernay, Directors Branch

Stephen Rivkin, Film Editors Branch

Linda Flowers, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers Branch

Rob Bredow, Visual Effects Branch

Incumbent governors reelected to the Board:

Whoopi Goldberg, Actors Branch

Mandy Walker, Cinematographers Branch

Isis Mussenden, Costume Designers Branch

Kate Amend, Documentary Branch

David Linde, Executives Branch

Christina Kounelias, Marketing and Public Relations Branch

Charles Bernstein, Music Branch

Wynn P. Thomas, Production Design Branch

Teri E. Dorman, Sound Branch

Larry Karaszewski, Writers Branch

Returning to the Board after a hiatus:

Jon Bloom, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

As a result of this election, the number of female Academy governors increases from 25 to 26, and people of color increases from 11 to 12, including the three Governors-at-Large.

The Academy’s 17 branches are each represented by three governors, who may serve up to three consecutive three-year terms. The Board of Governors sets the Academy’s strategic vision, preserves the organization’s financial health, and assures the fulfillment of its mission.