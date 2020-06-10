Before I spoke with the visual effects supervisor of Stranger Things, I had no idea that Paul Graff and his team have yet to win an Emmy for their work on the sci-fi/horror series. When you think of all of the supernatural things that go down in Hawkins, it’s staggering that they haven’t been recognized for their creepy, crawly creations. Hopefully that will change for their work on Stranger Things 3.

There is something slimy and sticky in the bowels of Hawkins. A monster inhabits Dacre Montgomery’s Billy, and it’s making rats explode all over town. Graff had to give the monster a weight to it and he was invested in how it moves and left residue everywhere it went. He also talked about how there are visual effects all through the show that we don’t expect them to be visual effects. Susie, do you copy?

So, sit back, relax, and enjoy this conversation with Paul Graff, visual effects supervisor for Netflix's Stranger Things.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.

