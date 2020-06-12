The Academy, under the new Board of Governors, announced what they hope will be sweeping changes to address problems of inclusion. Here are the changes coming to the Oscars:

The Academy will encourage equitable hiring practices and representation on and off screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the film community. To ensure more diverse representation, and in collaboration with the Producers Guild of America (PGA), the Academy will create a task force of industry leaders, appointed by David Rubin and that will include governor and A2020 Committee chair DeVon Franklin, to develop and implement new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility by July 31, 2020. Eligibility for films in consideration for the 93rd Academy Awards® (2020) will not be impacted. Beginning with the 94th Academy Awards (2021), the Best Picture category will be set at 10 nominees, rather than a fluctuating number of nominations from year to year. The Academy will also implement a quarterly viewing process through the Academy Screening Room, the streaming site for Academy members, also starting with the 94th Academy Awards. By making it possible for members to view films released year-round, the Academy will broaden each film’s exposure, level the playing field, and ensure all eligible films can be seen by voting members.

I don’t know how the “implement new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility by July 31, 2020” is going to go over with Academy members. Are we talking quotas? Are they going to ensure at least one film by a female or a black director is included? But one thing I do know is that simply expanding the Best Picture nominees to ten will do much in the way of broadening the Academy’s reach across all genres – animation, documentary, etc.

The reason for this is that for most of its history, the Academy has had five Best Picture nominees and five Best Director nominees. Only in its early days did it have more than five – a random number and then an even ten, and then in 1943 they shrank it down to five where it stayed until 2009, which it expanded back to an even ten.

That meant ten nomination slots and ten nominees for Best Picture. But Academy members complained that they didn’t feel as though there were ten deserving films in a given year and that it should be five. So they were given five nomination slots and a random number of Best Picture nominees – usually 8 or 9. But this didn’t seem to do much because all it did was ensure that the same types of films the Academy likes were chosen in a larger number, as opposed to doing what it originally was meant to do – expand the slate beyond your typical Academy movie (male driven character/morality drama).

If the exclusion of the very popular film The Dark Knight led to their expanding the slate in the first place, that dream was never realized since the films in the race didn’t really change that much. There were just more of them.

Meanwhile, the Producers Guild continued to have ten nomination slots and ten nominees and that means they had slightly more freedom than the Academy. A great example of this was 2014 when Gone Girl, Nightcrawler and Foxcatcher were all up for Best Picture. All got into the PGA but none to the Oscar race because they were too dark. To get in on the top five, dark doesn’t play all that well, or didn’t used to.

Additionally, animated films were nominated in 2009 (Up) and 2010 (Toy Story 3) but never again once they shrank it back down to five. The other big shift was films about women, by women. In 2009, you had Kathryn Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker, which won Best Picture. You also had Lone Scherfig’s An Education nominated. That’s two films by women in the top ten.

The following year, 2010, you had the same thing, with Lisa Cholodenko’s The Kids are All Right and Debra Granik’s Winter’s Bone.

But since then, at most, you had one film by a female:

2011-0

2012-1 (Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty)

2013-0

2014-(Ava DuVernay’s Selma)

2015-0

2016-0

2017-(Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird)

2018-0

2019-(Greta Gerwig’s Little Women)

The reason that an even ten works well for inclusivity with both women and people of color, and divergent genres, is that the Academy can add films they might not choose as their personal favorites. You can’t force people to like or identify with something they don’t like or identify with but if you give them a chance to pick their favorites, plus other films they deem worthy, they are more likely to step outside their comfort zone so that it is not so much a reflection of who THEY ARE, but rather a more fair assessment of the year in film overall.

There will be pushback on some of these changes, I figure. There is an ongoing debate about quality versus inclusivity. If they don’t think a movie is good enough they’re not going to nominate it. And then the question becomes why would you want it to be nominated if it’s not good enough. Well, because people are demanding change. They are demanding representation. They figure, why would I invest my time in something that only reflects one point of view or one specific taste.

Change will be hard and slow, the opposite of what Twitter wants. But the Academy is clearly trying to move the needle faster than it has moved in the past.

Here are the rest of their changes, per their press release:

