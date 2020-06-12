Little Voice is billed as a fresh, intensely romantic tale from the award-winning team of J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson.

Watch the teaser for the upcoming series Little Voice below:

More About Little Voice:

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York featuring original music by Sara Bareilles, “Little Voice” is a story about finding your authentic voice—and the courage to use it. Brittany O’Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper will star as the series follows Bess King, (O’Grady) a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues.

“Little Voice” is produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. J.J. Abrams (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Star Trek,” “Lost”), Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson (“I Am Sam,” “Stepmom,” “Waitress”) and Ben Stephenson (“Westworld”) are executive producers. Nelson also wrote and directed the first episode.