White people are having a moment. White people on the left, I should say, anyone who feels terrible about racism anyway, and especially terrible about the murder of George Floyd and even more terrible that there doesn’t seem to be anything they can do to change things. The protests are urgent and necessary. It is ironic that a pandemic which makes it hard for people to breathe and kills a disproportionate number of black people is happening at the same time “I can’t breathe” is driving concerned citizens to the streets to protest, which means there is a good chance more of us will either contract or spread the virus and cause even more deaths. Millions of white people, people of every race and creed, have joined the protests – even the Amish. People all over the world are out in the streets during a global pandemic to protest racial injustice. It is both important and terrifying. Essential and harmful. It is all these things at once and no doubt fear of the pandemic is contributing to fear overall but the result of it is that people are doing what they tend do during episodes of mass panic, fear and hysteria – they start seeing racists or rapists everywhere.

We saw this already as the Me Too movement ignited the entire film community into the first wave of fear and panic. So many people will tell you that it was a necessary purge, those 200 or so people who lost their jobs and each of those resignations or firings were just. Still more people will falsely believe they are making the world, the country, the industry a better place by purging it of sinners. They believe it too because they are 100% convinced anyone accused of something is the thing they are accused of being. For some, if Dustin Hoffman slapped a woman’s ass 40 years ago he is a rapist for life. The movies, their past, anything they said or did or wore is scrutinized to reveal them to be what they’re accused of being.

Although the Me Too movement has seemed to crumble a bit this year with a couple of false sexual allegations against Biden revealed, and another accusation against Biden that a lot of people still believe is true (it isn’t) hovering around as Me Too’s last stand. But it doesn’t matter because the hysteria has now taken the form of ferreting out potential racists. Here we have something even more terrifying than the Me Too round of accusations because any person can be called a racist and once called out remains forever guilty.

What is happening in the publishing industry right now and with journalism (RIP) is likely to hit the film industry and the Oscar race in the coming months if it isn’t stopped. Can it be stopped? Who knows. Maybe if Trump wins in November, maybe if Republicans win in 2024 but if left to our own devices we will destroy ourselves on the left. That’s my best prediction but I’m willing to keep an open mind.

Lest you wonder on which side I fall, I wrote a piece demanding that journalists and journalism stand up to Twitter and against the mass hysteria blooming around them, you can read that piece here.

Here is how Katie Herzog puts it on her brilliant podcast with Jesse Singal Blocked and Reported in their episode called “Everyone Is Getting Fired All Once“:

People across industries, across white collar industries that we follow, have been losing their job for what has been described as “racist micro aggressions.”

The list has been compiled on a website called The Future of Capitalism, as follows:

We also know that Variety’s Claudia Eller is “taking a leave of absence” after a dust up on Twitter.

I watched The Wrap get dragged on Twitter for writing a piece about the woman who filmed George Floyd’s murder – the reason is unclear as to why it was “problematic” and there was a message affixed to the top of the article that apologized for it.

They wrote:

For a while, it looked like she would try to keep the article posted. As with The NY Times they tried to keep one foot in journalistic integrity and one foot in buckling to the angry people on Twitter but Twitter won and the article has been deleted. Once glance at the comments on Twitter and it’s easy to see why.

I can’t imagine what it must feel like to be the target of this kind of anger but I have a feeling I’m probably going to feel it just for writing this piece. Or some piece or some thought I have on down the road. I imagine all of these folks believe they are in the right, that they can bully people in journalism and have their demands met. But it comes at a cost and that cost is JOURNALISM. HELLO? Journalism is not what Twitter wants or thinks or shapes or influences. Journalism at its best has to do with people writing what they think is the truth, regardless of if it comports with the majority of what Twitter thinks. Calling The Wrap racist, or Claudia Eller racist is low hanging fruit. The article might have been, in the parlance of Twitter, “tone deaf.” Maybe they didn’t like it but they had every right to comment on the piece (only a handful of comments existed there when I read it before it was deleted) but calling out Sharon Waxman on Twitter? That was too good to pass up. And call out they did, as you can see above.

For Waxman, who built The Wrap as one of the few women in publishing, to her it wasn’t worth the fight, clearly. Just as with the New York Times or Bon Appetit or the Philadelphia Inquirer. These outlets are just hanging on barely for dear life. They depend on advertising for revenue which depends on eyeballs. If Twitter has a fit and decides to boycott every story that appears at The Wrap (full disclosure, in the past I have written for The Wrap and for Variety) then they lose money. Even the New York Times has to worry about eyeballs.

All of this to say, be ready Hollywood. Be ready anyone involved in the Oscar race. Now that the Academy has announced they will be measuring each potentially eligible Oscar film in terms of its inclusivity — no details yet as to what that means — Twitter will be watching and scrutinizing and digging and calling out each and every film that is released and reviewed. It will go farther than that. Every production or production assistant with a story to tell might blast it out to Twitter and that will be the end of that. You wouldn’t believe that all it takes is one call-out but that is indeed all it takes.

I imagine there will be call-outs and resignations and boycotts and films getting dumped en route to Oscar because of all of this.

We’ve been living with call-out culture for a while now. We saw it with Green Book, we saw it with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and we saw it with La La Land. I believe it is a direct response to the fear of Donald Trump’s presidency. We can’t do anything about him, or anything about anyone on the right, and so we attack ourselves. We attack people who have good intentions — my god, Thom Geir at The Wrap had nothing but the best of intentions — because they know it lands. They know it wounds and most importantly, they know they can enact some measure of power in a country where they feel mostly powerless.

So, what to do about it? Well, you can’t buckle, that’s for sure. You have to stand there and take it and not back down. Once you back down, you’re done for. There is no forgiveness. There is no redemption. There is no way around being called out as a racist. What happened to Sharon Waxman, regardless of if she took the story down, is permanent, at least in Twitter shining puritanical city on the hill.

They can take heart that most people don’t agree with this. Most people see it for what it is: mass hysteria that they hope comes to an end. And it will come to an end. Either Trump will win or the GOP will take power in 2024 to shut it down for good. Why, because no one can live that. It is not sustainable. Journalism, film, art, politics — can’t be ruled by an angry group of people out for blood who police every word people write or say, everything they wear, every decision they ever made, good or bad.

So if someone digs up something from the past that somehow proves that deep down someone is a racist? If you say “Oh I am so sorry — I’m learning, I’m listening” or some such, you will be destroyed. Unfortunately the best response is to stand there and say “you know, everyone makes mistakes. Deal with it.” It’s hard, of course, impossible even. We all want to be thought of as good people. But if we don’t stand up to it, it will never come to an end and it must come to an end. There can’t be redemption or growth without forgiveness. And to forgive we must have compassion and to have compassion we must start from the assumption that people are good at heart.

Most of all, it is way past time to stand up to Twitter. For all of the good things about it, the viciousness, the impulsivity and the tribal nature of its users is dangerous — and has all but killed journalism as we know it. RIP.

It’s coming.

Be ready.

Be brave.