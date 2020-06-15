In response to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the Television Academy announced this morning that the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys will be a virtual showcase, taking place over several nights. According to the Academy, “The new format for these ceremonies is currently in development.”

The Creative Arts Emmys recognize artists and craftspeople across the full spectrum of television in categories such as make-up, direction, costuming, cinematography, guest actor and many more. The Academy also announced it would be forging their annual post-awards Governor’s Ball due to COVID-19.

At this time, the Academy is still planning to hold the televised Emmy Awards show for all major categories on Sunday, September 20, on ABC.

“This has been an incredibly challenging time for our industry; and though we are

now making plans to get back to work, we know there are many still suffering from

the work stoppage caused by the coronavirus,” said Television Academy Chairman

and CEO Frank Scherma.

You can read the full press release here.