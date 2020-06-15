Greg Whiteley has a unique challenge going into the finale of Netflix’s runaway hit, Cheer. As the Navarro Cheer Team practiced to dominate Daytona, Whiteley and his team discovered that he and his crew wouldn’t be able to film at the National Cheerleading Championship. How do you finish a triumphant story with no way of documenting it? Luckily, everyone has a camera in their pocket and he and his crew (alongside co-creator and supervising editor Arielle Kilker) pieced cell phone footage to create one of the most exciting finales of the year.

No one has really produced a reality show like Cheer. With a team as large as Navarro, Whiteley has a huge swath of stories to focus on. Not only were the students compelling, but coach Monica Aldama was a fascinating subject to lead this team. She expects precision, devotion, and for her team to watch each other’s backs.

In an astonishing twist of fate, the lack of ability to have a professional film crew in Daytona was a blessing in disguise. With hundreds of people cheering on the Navarro squad, we get a ringside seat for the action, and Whiteley keeps it moving at breakneck speed. You find yourself cheering on the cheerleaders and you are automatically part of the action.

Awards Daily: I know you did another series called Last Chance U that follows football players from East Mississippi Community College. Did you want to get the other side of that experience with Cheer?

Greg Whiteley: I think so. If I had to spend some time and unpack it, I sense that played a role. Chelsea Yarnell was a field producer for Last Chance U on our second season in Scooba, Mississippi, and I think in an attempt to figure out a unique way to shoot the second season, we started poking around at different aspects of the school. The cheerleading squad was one of those. They were extremely welcoming and gracious. We went to a couple of practices, and we were continually impressed with the intensity.

AD: Yeah!

GW: We didn’t know anything about cheerleading. That was one of the introductions to the world of college cheer.

AD: As you were developing the first season, were you purposely trying to break down stereotypes of cheerleaders? I really enjoyed hearing people talk about the history of cheerleading and how it’s evolved in the minds of people who may not be as familiar.

GW: It was simply how we experienced cheer. As we dived more into that world, we continued to be surprised in the ways it subvert our preconceived notions of cheer. If they affirmed some of those stereotypes, we would’ve gone in that direction. That’s just not what we were finding. As documentary filmmakers, we wanted to honor it.

AD: Audiences immediately get connected with these kids, and everyone loves Jerry [Harris]. Do you instinctively know who you want to follow to capture their stories?

GW: We began filming our first day there, and we filmed a practice. Having done Last Chance U for four scenes before jumping into this world, we faced a similar situation. There’s 50 to 100 football players and you have to very quickly figure out who are the handful of players, or in this case cheerleaders, to focus on. The best way to describe it is that there’s a handful that jump out to me, and I spend more time with them. We’ll spend an intense first day filming whatever we can from a practice following different cheerleaders home from practice, team meetings. At night, a story team will get together, and I’ll say who are the ones that jump out at me. The people that I’m working with are people I know I can trust. When they affirm those answers, I can proceed with confidence that those are the right cheerleaders. If we disagree, I have to persuade them where they’re wrong (laughs)

AD: (laughs)

GW: And, you know, if I can, I know we have ways to follow. What’s interesting about that is I learned to not just follow the ones you think will have interesting backstories and the ones that are obvious. There is something kind of connection with a handful of them early on—and it has to be early on. If you wait too long to pick someone to spend time with…we’re only filming for 3 months and we really want to go deep into someone’s story. We want to spend as much time as we can as they prepare for Daytona, and then we want to go home with them. We want to film their lives before they came to Navarro and then what are their aspirations? That’s one of the biggest factors. Where are they trying to get to? If you don’t go deep and answer all of those questions, you get half-baked characters that aren’t very interesting to anybody.

AD: I really liked that it doesn’t end with the victory in Dayton. We get a small epilogue in the final episode. A person I loved throughout the series was Lexi. I had some apprehension when the epilogue started, because I knew how much the program helped Lexi to be on the right path. Was there a moment where you thought to end with Daytona?

GW: Quite simply, there’s always an epilogue. The climax is the big moment of the story, but we treat it all like one, big, long film. We’re going to have 3 acts, and by the time the third act comes along, you’re going to see if they get what they’ve been working towards. After Daytona, as we were filming these cheerleaders, I knew a poignant element to this story was that these girls were going to leave. It was the end of their college career. That experience of being a cheerleader, especially for Monica [Aldama], it is so demanding, it’s so intense, and it requires such a singular focus. I was curious if the girls and guys we were following would know where they want to go next. Will that be a difficult question to answer, because I’m not sure you’re given much time to think about that during the course of a cheer season. In doing that, we filmed one of the main characters getting kicked off the team. There was some discussion if we get a season two? Or is it something that needs to be included here? There was some back and forth about it. Fortunately, it worked out, and we have some really talented editors that I should mention: Daniel McDonald, Arielle Kilker, and David Nordstrom. All of them had a significant hand in episode 6. Weaving that little button had a lot to say about this bigger thing we were telling there. We couldn’t have told Lexi’s story without including it. If it happened before Daytona, she wouldn’t have gone.

AD: I want to talk about the final episode.

GW: Okay.

AD: First, how far in advance did you know that Varsity Spirit was going to deny access to film? Or did you learn that as it got closer?

GW: As soon as we began to film at Navarro, I reached out to the head of Varsity Spirit and I had, what I thought, very fruitful conversations. I left both of those meetings thinking we could get a deal done. It wasn’t until the eleventh hour—maybe 10 days before Daytona—we found out we weren’t going to be allowed film.

AD: What? That’s crazy!

GW: It was heartbreaking. We spent the whole season building up to this moment just like the cheerleaders have. How do we do it? I just remember that in my research, I spent a lot of time online finding videos that cheerleaders uploaded themselves. I remember thinking that you could almost recreate the competition from the iPhone footage. Everybody has a parent and every cheerleader has friends or teammates off to the side at multiple angles. When we weren’t allowed to go, I thought of seeing if we could piece it together. We are going to respect Daytona’s wishes.

AD: Of course.

GW: There was skepticism in our team. I think the cinematography from Melissa Langer and Erynn Patrick was exquisite and set a standard for how, visually, the show should be. And, I think, now at the penultimate episode, we have iPhone footage. I was very curious as to how it was all going to cut together. It’s easy for me to say, ‘let’s just get footage’ but it’s another thing to execute it. I know Daniel McDonald took the first pass at it and he began to nail my initial vision of how that should look. It was a gift. If you’ve never been to Daytona—and I’ve never been there before—and years and years ago, the first germ of an idea that Cheer could be an idea was Ed Cunningham worked with me as a producer on the very first film I ever did. He, at the time, he had to break off from working on the film while he went to Daytona and worked as a CBS sports analyst. He would be the guy that would cover them, and he would tell me how crazy these cheerleading competitions were. The frenetic energy. It’s hard to capture the heat that is coming off that stage by virtue of the energy in and around this outdoor, makeshift amphitheater. When someone is not a trained cameraperson, they aren’t trained to keep their phone still.

AD: Yeah, they are moving around.

GW: Yes, they are cheering for their kids or best friend that’s up there. Or their teammate is up there trying to do a pyramid. They’re getting excited, and the phone starts to jiggle. You’re violating all the rules of “good camerawork,” but in this instance, it just helped achieve an aesthetic and it worked. It simultaneously captures what happening on stage while communicating an energetic pace that’s hard to replicate.

AD: I went on YouTube and watched the Navarro routine, and, I have to say, I prefer the way it’s presented in the series. As an audience member, you get amped up while you watch them perform with Monica pounding on the stage and all the music blasting around you.

GW: , it’s crazy.

AD: What did you think about the Saturday Night Live skit of Cheer?

GW: I have a funny story about that.

AD: Oh yeah?

GW: I am a lifelong SNL fan. That show was the first forbidden TV for me. I would sneak out of bed, and I would peek in through the kitchen into the family room watching my dad watch SNL. I became an addict. It was an incredible honor. I thought that there’s nothing I can do professionally now that can top this. It never would occur to me that they would spoof it on SNL. Having said that, someone texted me a picture of Will Ferrell in 30 Rock at SNL studios on the day that episode aired. Right after that somebody had texted me a heads up that there was rehearsal footage of these cast members in red cheerleading uniforms. In my mind, I combined the two, and I thought they would have Cheri Oteri an Will Ferrell in a spoof of our Netflix. Immediately, my hopes became sky high. I’m going to sound greedy, but when I watched it, I was slightly disappointed (laughs)

AD: Oh no!

GW: It was an honor. I was thrilled.

Cheer is currently streaming on Netflix.