Niecy Nash knows how to build a robust career. She balances the demands of comedy and drama projects with grace and style. Just look at her 2020 projects alone: A Million Little Things, Claws, Reno 911!, Mrs. America, Never Have I Ever, and Lifetime’s Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story. The diverse resume of comedic and dramatic roles highlight Nash’s ability to transcend genre. As a result, audiences and critics alike celebrate her acting as some of the best in modern television.

But the enviable ability to span both genres is not a surprise to Niecy Nash.

“You know what they say, ‘People who make you laugh can make you cry, but it’s not true in reverse.”

Niecy Nash joins the Water Cooler Podcast to discuss her recent Emmy-worthy roles, including the ripped-from-the-headlines drama Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story. She also talks about the heavy emotion she experienced during the recent George Floyd-inspired activism. She along with fellow cast members from Reno 911! donated funds to support Floyd’s family during their time of need.

She also talks about her biggest surprise from the Mrs. America set: that co-star Sarah Paulson is funny. Really funny. So funny, in fact, that she and Nash are exploring a buddy comedy project.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy my podcast interview with Niecy Nash, star of many great 2020 projects including Lifetime’s Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story.

