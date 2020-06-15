Believe it or not, we’re finally here. It’s almost time for the Television Academy to start breaking out their nomination ballots and vote for Phase 1 of the 2020 Emmys. Now, what will happen to the 2020 Emmy ceremony? Who knows. But today, we’re looking at the major contenders in the Comedy and Drama Series races. Which shows are ahead? Which shows could surprise? And what will dominance in the Series races mean for the acting, directing, and writing races? Joey, Megan, and Clarence cuddle up around the Water Cooler to spill some Emmy tea.

But first, we continue the weekly Corona(virus) Corner. As always, we share what we’ve been watching since we’ve been sheltering at home.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

