Season 2 of The Politician promises an epic battle of wits and plenty of that signature Ryan Murphy Camp to go along with it.

Netflix released a new trailer for season two of The Politician ahead of Friday’s release. Ben Platt returns as Payton Hobart on a mission to win the New York State Senate race. His opponent? The formidable incumbent senator Dede Standish (Judith Light). Bette Midler returns (and is clearly having a blast) playing a Cheif of Staff determined to get her boss a big win.

See the trailer:

About The Politician Season 2:

Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton – who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency – must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple. Meanwhile, his mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow), makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he’s hoping to accomplish. But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, The Politician offers a comedic and satirical glimpse into just what it takes to be a politician.