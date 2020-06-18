Nantucket, MA (June 18, 2020) – The Nantucket Film Festival (NFF) announced the opening night selection for its online film series today. NFF NOW: AT HOME will open on June 23 with BOYS STATE, an Apple and A24 release by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, and the winner of the US Documentary Grand Jury Prize at Sundance this year. Exploring American democracy and political division, the film follows a group of high school boys as they create a mock government at an annual civics program hosted by the American Legion in Austin, Texas. NFF’s presentation of BOYS STATE, followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers, will kick off NFF NOW: AT HOME, an 8-day film and conversation series, which runs through June 30.

Also announced, Michael Ian Black will join the series’ In Their Shoes… conversation series, interviewing Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz, who launched their completely improvised two-person show, Middleditch & Schwartz, at NFF in 2018. Previously announced In Their Shoes… conversations include Norman Lear (ALL IN THE FAMILY, ONE DAY AT A TIME) and Academy Award®-winning screenwriter Eric Roth (FORREST GUMP, A STAR IS BORN), both interviewed by NPR’s Ophira Eisenberg (ASK ME ANOTHER).

NFF, whose mission is to spotlight the art of screenwriting and storytelling, also revealed the winners of the annual Showtime Tony Cox Screenplay Competition, which recognizes the best unproduced screenplays and television pilots submitted to the Festival by emerging writers. Shia LaBeouf received the top prize as the winner of the Feature Screenplay Competition for MINOR MODIFICATIONS. The Episodic 60 Minute Pilot Competition nod went to Andi Delott for BEING SEEN, while the Episodic 30 Minute Pilot Competition winner was Rob Eckard for DRYWALL. The Short Screenplay Competition was won by Sarah Smith for MARTHA.

Shia LaBeouf’s MINOR MODIFICATIONS explores the life of a Texan teen as he struggles with identity, finding meaningful relationships, sexual fluidity, and his direction in life. LaBeouf receives an exclusive spot in a month-long writers retreat on Nantucket in October led by NFF’s longtime partner, Screenwriters Colony.

In BEING SEEN, by Andi Delott, a marketing executive who finds herself aging out of the industry, and becoming invisible as an older woman in society, reclaims her strength in a new, unorthodox business venture. Delott receives a $1,000 cash prize, as well as a consultation with a Showtime executive.

In Rob Eckard’s DRYWALL, a son faces a moral dilemma to keep the family business afloat after learning a dark secret about his late father. Eckard receives a $1,000 cash prize, as well as a consultation with a Showtime executive.

MARTHA, by Sarah Smith, reveals the true story of Martha Mitchell, the wife of Nixon’s former Attorney General, in the wake of the Watergate break-in. Smith receives a $500 cash prize.

The four writers will be recognized during NFF NOW: AT HOME in an online event which will feature excerpts from their winning screenplays.

NFF NOW: AT HOME runs from June 23-30, 2020. Passes are $75, provide access to all online programming, and are currently on sale at the Festival’s website (www.nantucketfilmfestival.org).

