The eagerly awaited musical masterpiece Hamilton to stream on Disney Plus July 3rd.

Hamilton felt like the best of Obama’s America. It will always symbolize where we were before everything changed. Back then I wrote the following piece about it:

Miranda’s Hamilton is such a revelation because it cuts right through the notion that whiteness defines the Founding Fathers. It lays bare both the purity and goodness of the “American experiment” without overlooking that the hard-won freedom and independence was not complete until slavery was abolished and voting rights were extended to every citizen — of every race, men and women alike. Miranda’s Hamilton and Obama’s America are continue to teach these lessons, to acknowledge and recognize how this country was shaped by immigrants, how it was built by African slaves, birthed and nurtured by women — and how now, finally, 240 years later, we at last have a country where anyone can be anything they choose.

Experience the original Broadway Production of Hamilton, streaming exclusively on Disney+ on July 3. “Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way.