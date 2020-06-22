Joey and Clarence break down the recently announced 2020 Emmy rule changes. Plus, they look at the major Limited Series contenders and analyze which series remain strong headed into next week’s vote.

The Television Academy dropped a few bombshells this week with their updated rules for the 2020 Emmy cycle. First up, the Comedy and Drama Series categories expanded to eight slots, leaving the Limited Series race at 5 slots. Will the Television Academy take this chance to branch out with original nominees? Or will the usual suspects fill the newly available slot? Next up – and more controversial – are the changes to the remaining categories. Gone is the “2 percent rule” allowing for expanded categories akin to the Comedy Supporting Actress races in the past few years. Also, we’re likely returning to a fixed five slots based on the new sliding rule. Joey and Clarence break down all of this for you so you can share in their outrage.

Then, they look at the major contenders in the Limited Series races. Will the ladies of Mrs. America make any room for other contenders? If Watchmen, Unbelievable, Mrs. America, and The Plot Against America are relatively locked, then what becomes that fifth nominee?

But first, we continue the weekly Corona(virus) Corner. As always, we share what we’ve been watching since we’ve been sheltering at home.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

