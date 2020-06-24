It’s been a minute since AwardsDaily had forums. We had them on site, then we had them moved to their own site because of traffic – it’s been a wild and crazy ride. Eventually I just decided to abandon them altogether, partly because there was already a lively comment section on the site but also because of social media. That forum eventually became the website AwardsWatch.com.

But a longtime reader of the site suggested I bring them back for a couple of reasons. The first, we’re about to have to wait out the longest Oscar year we’ve ever experienced at AwardsDaily (formerly Oscarwatch). Given the state of the country and world with so many people shut in building a community here seemed like a good idea given the time frame of this year.

The second reason is that social media is becoming toxic for a good many people and the algorithms are so manipulative – they are keeping us in a state of shock and horror minute to minute. So why not bring back the AD forums for a safe and fun community free from algorithms!

We have a few moderators and even a suggestion box – so give it a whirl! We’re open to ideas if you have them and here’s to enjoying what promises to be a crazy year.

CHECK IT OUT

Signed,

The Management