Netflix shares this exclusive Maker’s Marque behind the scenes look at their Dark Crystal prequel The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance. Honoring the legacy of the Jim Henson and Frank Oz classic, The Age of Resistance features breathtaking visuals, production design and, yes, costumes. This special video offers executive producer Lisa Henson, director Louis Leterrier, and costume/ creature supervisor Toby Froud taking a six-minute walk through the visually stunning Skeksis banquet scene. For fans of the original, that’s a bit of an easter egg.

This Maker’s Marque video asks viewers to consider the unique costume work inherent within The Age of Resistance. They’re unique because the puppets literally ARE the costumes. They were created by Brian and Wendy Froud (iconic designers of the original Dark Crystal costumes/creatures, Labyrinth, and more and their son Toby, who was seen as an infant in Labyrinth.

So, kick back and enjoy this 6-minute video of the crafts behind The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance, courtesy of Netflix.