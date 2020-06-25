Most biopics only have one legend at its center. Selena, Coal Miner’s Daughter, Ray, and Judy all focus on one particular artist coming into prominence before overcoming personal obstacles and solidifying his or her own place in history. With Lifetime’s Patsy & Loretta, we get to meet Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn as they form a lasting friendship with one another and push each other in a male-dominated business. Stars Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller portray these women with moxie, heart, and undeniable talent.

Hilty and Mueller have both portrayed real-life people, but they both agreed that they never got to share so much time with another woman as they did in Patsy & Loretta. In addition to their research, they talk to Clarence and Joey about what it was like to change their singing voices to impersonate these long-admired women and whether they would be down to star in a stage version of NBC’s Smash.

Joey is not the least bit sorry about asking about that.

