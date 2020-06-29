Aimee Gibbs is one of the purest characters on television right now. Portrayed with a smiley, sweet confidence by Aimee Lou Wood, the character is given the opportunity to highlight a story of nonviolent sexual assault that ends with a beautiful formation of young women supporting one another.

One of Sex Education‘s biggest strengths as a comedy is that it reveals that no one can escape the horrors of his or her own coming of age. The writing is so clever that it gently reinforces the ideas of sexual positivity while making you relate to the plight of these high school kids who are navigating their own experiences. Aimee Gibbs is a young woman who enjoys sex and isn’t ashamed of asking questions about anything. She might be the most liberated character on the show.

After Aimee is assaulted on her daily commute to school on public transit, she doesn’t even realize that she was assaulted. Maeve, played by Emma Mackey, takes her to the police station and it all starts to set in. Her trauma doesn’t let her get back to enjoying her daily routines, and this particular plot is a reminder that while sexual assault and unwanted sexual behavior is being called out more openly, it hasn’t gone away.

Aimee Gibbs will figure out how she can grow from her own assault and Aimee Lou Wood’s performance grows as well. She is such a warm, loving presence that will only reinforce your commitment to listening and believing women.