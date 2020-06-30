We sure hope the Television Academy is taking notes.

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics honored Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek with 7 nominations for its inaugural television awards. It was followed close behind by Ryan Murphy’s glamorous Netflix limited series, Hollywood, with 6 nominations, respectively. Can Schitt’s and Hollywood become major players in the upcoming Emmy season? Phase one voting is set to begin this week so this can only boost Pop TV’s chances at securing more nominations this season.

In addition to performing categories, the Dorian TV nominations include honors in Campiest TV Show (where RuPaul has two chances to wrestle down the Tiger King) and Unsung TV Show (hey, Mrs. Fletcher!). This is the first year that GALECA has split the television awards from its film honors. This past January, GALECA awarded Pose TV Drama of the Year and its leading man, Billy Porter, walked away with TV Performance of the Year–Actor and Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home TV Performance of the Year–Actress and Wilde Wit of the Year (honoring a performer, writer, or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse). Fleabag was also awarded TV Comedy of the Year.

BEST TV DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)

Ozark (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

BEST TV COMEDY

Better Things (FX)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Insecure (HBO)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

The Good Place (NBC)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Bad Education (HBO)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)

Normal People (Hulu)

Watchmen (HBO)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE – ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me (Netflix)Jodie

Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)

Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE – ACTOR

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education (HBO)

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE – ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Allison Janney, Bad Education (HBO)

Patti LuPone, Hollywood (Netflix)

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE – ACTOR

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Joe Mantello, Hollywood (Netflix)

Josh O’Connor, The Crown (Netflix)

Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANC

Cynthia Erivo, “Stand Up”, 92nd Academy Awards (ABC)

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Music, Music Everywhere!”, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira, Halftime Show, Super Bowl LIV (Fox)

Janelle Monáe & Billy Porter, Opening Number, 92nd Academy Awards (ABC)

Noah Reid, “Always Be My Baby”, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

Bad Education (HBO)

Hollywood (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Vida (Starz)

We’re Here (HBO)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM

Cheer (Netflix)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)|

Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)

BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)

Gentified (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)

One Day at a Time (Pop)

Vida (Starz)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW

Hollywood (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Watchmen (HBO)

Westworld (HBO)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

AJ and the Queen (Netflix)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix)

The Great (Hulu)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)

WILDE WIT AWARD

(Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Dan Levy

Randy Rainbow

Hannah Gadsby

Cate Blanchett

Trevor Noah

SERIES AND NETWORK COUNTS

Programs with multiple nominations:

Schitt’s Creek – 7

Hollywood – 6

Bad Education – 4

Watchmen – 4

The Crown – 3

Dead to Me – 3

Mrs. America – 3

What We Do in the Shadows – 3

The Good Fight – 2

Killing Eve – 2

Normal People – 2

Ozark – 3

Ramy – 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race – 2

Vida – 2

Work in Progress — 2

Network with multiple nominations:

Netflix – 21

HBO – 13

Hulu, Pop – 8

FX – 7

AMC – 3

ABC, Apple TV+, BBC America, CBS All Access, Showtime, Starz, VH1 – 2