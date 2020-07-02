I’ve never done an interview quite like this one before. My conversation with Lynn Shelton was a great one. Originally scheduled for 20 minutes, we talked nearly double that. Her vibrant voice was full of life and enthusiasm about the Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere. She described building a look book to win the job. She shared her visual and thematic influences leveraged to fashion the series of which she would direct four episodes, including the pilot and finale. She talked about why sharing the directorial role with other directors was the right choice for a project like this. She explained the necessity of the changes from page to screen. And she shared her love and respect for the career of her partner, Marc Maron.

On May 16, some three weeks after our interview, Lynn Shelton suddenly passed away from an undiagnosed blood disorder.

Originally, this interview was intended for print only. Yet, listening to the conversation, I realized I wasn’t a good enough writer to fully capture the love of life she shared in every word. There is no hint of fatigue, only infectious enthusiasm and a deep, lovely laugh.

So, here is the full recording of our interview. I felt it was best this way. There is no better way to honor Lynn Shelton and her exquisite work on Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere than through her own voice.

Lynn Shelton contends for Outstanding Direction of a Limited Series/TV Movie.

Rest in peace, Lynn Shelton.