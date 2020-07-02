Over the last decade, Sarah Paulson has emerged as one of the most formidable actresses working on television. During that period, she amassed seven Emmy nominations. She won the award for her tremendous performance as Marcia Clark in Ryan Murphy’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. She’s back in the Emmy conversation this year for her stellar work in FX’s Mrs. America. Her role as Alice, a composite character in the ERA-set drama, marks the first time she’s worked outside of the Ryan Murphy production umbrella on television in nearly ten years.

Mrs. America proved an incredibly rewarding opportunity for Paulson, and here, she talks to Awards Daily about the experience. She discusses getting engaged in the project with friend and co-star Cate Blancett. She also talks about playing a character that diverges from her own political beliefs and what she hopes audiences take away from her performance. Finally, she talks about her Alice-focused episode, “Houston,” and her growing friendship (and potential collaboration) with Niecy Nash.

Please enjoy this podcast conversation with Emmy-winner Sarah Paulson, in contention this year for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie for FX’s Mrs. America.

